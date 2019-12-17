TODAY |

Police identify missing Whakaari/White Island victims as Australian teen, Kiwi tour guide

The two victims still missing after the fatal Whakaari/White Island eruption have been named.

Bad weather hampered search efforts this morning for Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, and Winona Langford, 17. Source: 1 NEWS

One has been confirmed as Whakatāne tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old local.

The other is a 17-year-old tourist from Australia, Winona Langford.

The brother of Hayden Marshall-Inman confirmed his death on Facebook. Source: Breakfast

Police today confirmed the names of three other victims. Richard Elzer, Julie Richards and Barbara Hollander from Australia all died in the eruption.

Australian friends Jason Griffiths, Karla Matthews and Richard Elzer, who were on White Island when the volcano erupted. Source: Nine News

The Langford family were on the trip together and her parents, Anthony and Kristine Langford, have also been confirmed dead. Her brother Jesse, 19, remains seriously injured in hospital.

Barbara Hollander's two sons Matthew, 13, and Berend, 16, and husband Martin also died in the eruption.

Martin and Barbara Hollander. Source: Supplied

Richard Elzer was visiting with a group of friends. Two of his friends, Jason Griffiths and Karla Matthews, have been identified among the dead.

Berend and Matthew Hollander. Source: Supplied

Julie Richards and her daughter Jessica were among the first Australians to be identified as among the dead.

The latest attempt by authorities to recover the two missing bodies was hampered by poor weather today.

Jessica Richards was also studying at university to become a vet. She is one of the first Australians confirmed dead. Source: 1 NEWS

Sixteen people have been confirmed dead in the eruption. The grim tally does not include the two missing on the island and presumed dead.

