Police identify missing Whakaari/White Island victims as Australian teen, Kiwi tour guide

The two victims still missing after the fatal Whakaari/White Island eruption have been named.
One has been confirmed as Whakatāne tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old local.
The other is a 17-year-old tourist from Australia, Winona Langford.
Police today confirmed the names of three other victims. Richard Elzer, Julie Richards and Barbara Hollander from Australia all died in the eruption.
The Langford family were on the trip together and her parents, Anthony and Kristine Langford, have also been confirmed dead. Her brother Jesse, 19, remains seriously injured in hospital.
Barbara Hollander's two sons Matthew, 13, and Berend, 16, and husband Martin also died in the eruption.
Richard Elzer was visiting with a group of friends. Two of his friends, Jason Griffiths and Karla Matthews, have been identified among the dead.
Julie Richards and her daughter Jessica were among the first Australians to be identified as among the dead.
The latest attempt by authorities to recover the two missing bodies was hampered by poor weather today.
Sixteen people have been confirmed dead in the eruption. The grim tally does not include the two missing on the island and presumed dead.