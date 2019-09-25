Police hunting two men over Auckland sexual abduction incidents

Auckland police are urgently seeking sightings and information on the whereabouts of two men believed to be connected to two sexual abductions in Auckland.

Police said in a statement today that Murray Edward Thomas Robertson, 62, has two warrants for his arrest for abduction for sex and unlawful sexual connection with a female over 16.

The incident took place about 4pm on Friday, September 20, when the 17-year-old female victim was forced into a car in the carpark of the Mt Roskill New World.

Police said another unknown man was inside the vehicle, and he held her down while they drove and parked on Roseman Avenue in Mt Roskill.

The girl was then sexually violated before eventually managing to break free and get out of the vehicle, seeking help from members of the public.

Police say they are also investigating a second sexual assault with happened on the evening of Sunday, September 22 in Blockhouse Bay.

Police say the two incidents are possibly connected, and that two males were involved in that incident also.

Any member of the public who knows the whereabouts of Murray Robertson, or who may have any information about the two incidents is asked to urgently contact police.

Murray Robertson is known to be driving a silver Mazda MPV with registration number HTW761, and he has links in the south Auckland and Bay of Plenty areas.

Anyone who knows Robertson's location should call 111 immediately, and any information can be passed on to the Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.