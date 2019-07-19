Police hunting man who smashed glass in woman's face at West Auckland bar, leaving her with broken nose, eye-socket and cheek

Police are hunting a man who hit a woman in the face with a glass at a West Auckland bar, leaving her with broken bones.

The shocking incident took place at Te Atatū Tavern on April 26.

Three men began making inappropriate comments towards the woman while they were in an outside area of the bar.

She turned away to finish a cigarette, and was hit in the face with a glass.

She fell to the floor.

The attacker jumped a fence, and his two companions left through the front door.

“The victim suffered multiple cuts that required a number of stitches to her face along with a broken nose, eye-socket and cheek,” Sergeant Carl Fowlie told TVNZ 2's Police Ten 7 show.

“Waitematā Police would like to speak with anyone who may know any of the three males shown in CCTV.”