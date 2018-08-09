 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Police hopeful better weather will aid hunt for Motueka man missing for nine days

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tasman
Kaitlin Ruddock

There’s still no sign of a missing Motueka father, who hasn’t been seen in nine days.

An intensive search is underway for Jason Campbell, with five teams today scouring parts of Takaka Hill and Abel Tasman National Park.

Sergeant Malcolm York told 1 NEWS there have been “no major breakthroughs or clues” out of today’s search.

“Tomorrow we’ll be looking to make the most of the specialist dog teams available to us,” he said.

The weather is forecast to be fine with partial cloud. Sergeant York hopes that may grant an opportunity to use a drone in the search, which hasn’t been an option in today’s poor conditions.

Jason Campbell
Jason Campbell Source: Supplied

It's been nine days since 35-year-old Mr Campbell was last seen. His silver Nissan van was found last Tuesday on the Takaka Hill.

It's been nine days since 35-year-old Jason Campbell was last seen. His silver Nissan van was found last Tuesday on Takaka Hill. Source: 1 NEWS

Around 20 people searched various areas, including specialists abseiling down bluffs.

Police says it's still possible Mr Campbell is out in the bush.

"He's really resourceful in the bush... and has gone bush for multiple days at a time to have time it for himself," says Sergeant Malcolm York.

Sergeant York said Mr Campbell is "a family man" with young children and his family have been helping with search efforts.

Police are asking members of the public in the Takaka Hill area and Motueka to keep an eye out for Mr Campbell.

Topics
New Zealand
Tasman
Kaitlin Ruddock
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Hundreds of school and early childhood support workers to get pay rise of 30 per cent under pay equity agreement
2

Exclusive: Blacks Sticks Women’s coach opened rift with squad after mistakenly emailing criticism of team to players, shortly before being dumped out of World Cup
3

All Blacks to speak to dumped forward Fifita after outburst directed at Steve Hansen - 'We love Vaea'

4

Vaea Fifita puzzled after Steve Hansen leaves him out of All Blacks - 'I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth'
5

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead after crash near Timaru
07:55
Lorraine doesn't do confrontation, but felt she had to stand up for Wellington's beaches after noticing a growing problem.

Watch: Meet the Wellington woman taking on the scourge of plastic 'nurdles'

Winds approaching gale-force strength could hit Auckland, Coromandel this afternoon

Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha contacted witness of alleged bullying after learning the media was reporting on him

Second person charged over kidnapping of elderly Hastings man

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice

A second person has been charged over the kidnapping of an 87-year-old man in Hastings last month.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping over the July 28 incident in a Countdown supermarket car park.

The charges come after a 35-year-old woman was last week charged over the incident.

Police say they are continuing to make inquiries to locate a third offender.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:46
The Social Development Minister was advised the penalties could have been scrapped this year, but chose not to.

Government put off scrapping benefit sanctions for mothers who don't name father of their children, despite advice it could be done this year

Exclusive: Blacks Sticks Women’s coach opened rift with squad after mistakenly emailing criticism of team to players, shortly before being dumped out of World Cup

Watch: Kids taught mindfulness through Māori mythology and yoga in classrooms

Watch: Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being 'alarmist and dramatic' over union reps entering workplaces

Strong winds spark NZTA to issue warning to motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge

As business feeding hungry Kiwi kids goes under, another set to step up

Topics
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Christchurch and Canterbury

A food delivery business that touts a buy-one-give-one model to feed hungry children in New Zealand is expanding to Christchurch after a similar business announced plans to bow out there.

Over the past three years, Eat My Lunch has handed out more than 870,000 free lunches to 82 low-decile schools in Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington. But in Canterbury, local business Fill Their Lunchbox had been filling the void, having donated 54,000 lunches to disadvantaged children at a dozen local schools since 2015.

Fill Their Lunchbox’s fortunes have recently changed, however. The company closed last week, with company founder and chef Ben Atkinson revealing on a Facebook post that he had struggled to pay his own rent on some weeks so he could keep the endeavour afloat.

"It's a sad announcement, but at the same time, we don't see it as a failure," he said. "We've been able to give them the opportunity to learn on an equal playing field to other kids that typically get to eat well every day.

"We've given them a chance to understand that there's actually people out there that care about them and that hope they're doing okay.''

Atkinson told Stuff he is relived the spirit of his endeavour will carry on with Eat My Lunch, a company he is "on the same page" with.

The WBO heavyweight champ has teamed up with Eat My Lunch, who feed 1600 underprivileged children across the country every day. Source: 1 NEWS

Eat My Lunch has formed a "short term" partnership with Foodstuffs – which owns New World, Pak 'nSave and Four Square – as it works to get established on the South Island, delivering meals to children five days a week, according to Stuff.

"Together with Eat My Lunch we will work to build on what Fill Their Lunchbox started," Foodstuffs chief executive Steve Anderson told Stuff.

Generic photo of a school lunch.
Generic photo of a school lunch. Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Christchurch and Canterbury