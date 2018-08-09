Police hopeful better weather will aid hunt for Motueka man missing for nine days

There’s still no sign of a missing Motueka father, who hasn’t been seen in nine days.



An intensive search is underway for Jason Campbell, with five teams today scouring parts of Takaka Hill and Abel Tasman National Park.



Sergeant Malcolm York told 1 NEWS there have been “no major breakthroughs or clues” out of today’s search.

“Tomorrow we’ll be looking to make the most of the specialist dog teams available to us,” he said.

The weather is forecast to be fine with partial cloud. Sergeant York hopes that may grant an opportunity to use a drone in the search, which hasn’t been an option in today’s poor conditions.



Jason Campbell Source: Supplied

It's been nine days since 35-year-old Mr Campbell was last seen. His silver Nissan van was found last Tuesday on the Takaka Hill.

Around 20 people searched various areas, including specialists abseiling down bluffs.

Police says it's still possible Mr Campbell is out in the bush.

"He's really resourceful in the bush... and has gone bush for multiple days at a time to have time it for himself," says Sergeant Malcolm York.

Sergeant York said Mr Campbell is "a family man" with young children and his family have been helping with search efforts.