Police give Auckland yachtie formal warning after funeral story doesn't check out during lockdown

Police today released a video which shows a man appearing to mislead them about attending a funeral on Great Barrier Island while out sailing on the Waitemata Harbour during last month’s three-day Alert Level 3 restrictions.

The police maritime unit vlog features multiple incidents on the water during the first Auckland restrictions in February.

One of the incidents, which took place on February 17, shows a police patrol approaching a yacht which has recently left the Auckland CBD marina.

“We’re going to a family tangi out at Great Barrier Island,” a man on the yacht tells police.

“There’s only going to be nine of us out there.”

He then says the person died on the island on Saturday, February 13 and the funeral is the next day, February 18.

However, when police check with their colleagues on Great Barrier Island, they say no has died there recently.

An officer also explains that Great Barrier Island is only accepting people who have applied for an official travel exemption. The man responds that he doesn’t have one.

The yachtie says he will return to the marina to fill out an exemption.

After more research by police they discover the person whose funeral the man said he was attending is actually happening in the Auckland suburb of Henderson tomorrow.

Police then ring the yachtie to inform him he cannot leave the marina on his yacht again and has to return home.

“It’s looking like you haven’t been truthful with us, which is disappointing.”