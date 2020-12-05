Police find fake money drop in Auckland wasn't a crime, but Commerce Commission will also review

Police say there was no "criminal offending" at The Safety Warehouse's controversial fake money drop in Auckland this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after The Safety Warehouse’s promotional stunt at Aotea Square ended in violence on Saturday.

The online store, which sells protective wear, advertised that $100,000 in actual cash would be dropped from the sky in a "live cash giveaway".

However, the company dropped fake notes with discounts for their store instead, angering many.

Police today told 1 NEWS it has reviewed complaints over the event.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"No evidence of criminal offending has been identified from the information received by police in relation to the money drop," Inspector Scott Gemmell of Auckland City Police says.

"Police will be forwarding these complaints to the Commerce Commission for further review."

The owner of Outback Inn, John Lawrenson, says The Safety Warehouse's fake money was used to pay for drinks at his establishment on Saturday night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He told 1 NEWS the likeness of the fake notes to real money was “very, very good”, with his staff unable to tell the difference.

"If they’re in circulation in Hamilton where else could they be in use?" Lawrenson said.

Your playlist will load after this ad