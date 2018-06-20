Police find body believed to be that of missing Auckland man

Source:
Police have found a body believed to be that of 35-year-old man, Conroy Shum, who had been missing from Auckland since May 30.
Conroy Shum.
Source: NZ Police
Police say Mr Shum's family have been advised and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, which will be referred to the Coroner.
He was last seen in Swanson on May 30.
Mr Shum's car was located earlier this month at a rest area on State Highway 4 near Horopito in the central North Island.
