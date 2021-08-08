Police confirm names of five teens who died in Timaru crash

Police have confirmed the names of the five teenagers who died in a crash in Timaru on Saturday night.

The car involved in a Timaru crash where five teenage boys died.

Javarney Wayne Drummond, Andrew George Goodger, Niko William Hill, all 15, and Joseff Alan James McCarthy and Jack Graeme Wallace, both 16, died in the single-vehicle crash in Washdyke.

The releasing of the names comes after family members and friends of the teenagers spoke about their worst nightmare.

This morning, Inspector Dave Gaskin said the crash was a combination of "speed, alcohol, not wearing safety belts”.

One of the first people at the scene of the crash, Melissa Bryce, told 1 NEWS of how she comforted the driver of the vehicle while waiting for help to arrive.

"I introduced who I was and asked him if he'd realised what had happened so I could see how coherent he was and he was able to tell me that yes, he's been in an accident and then kept saying as well, how did I survive?"

Bryce was also shocked anyone had survived after finding the Nissan Bluebird split into two pieces.

She said emergency services were on the scene in less than 10 minutes and credited first aid training she'd received from St John for helping deal with the traumatised driver.

"I kept asking him questions to keep him awake," Bryce said.

The boys died after the overcrowded car hit a power pole with such force, it was split in two.