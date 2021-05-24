Police confirm death of woman in fiery Wellington crash; second fatality on NZ roads yesterday

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in northern Hawke's Bay yesterday evening, while a woman critically injured in a fiery Wellington crash has died in hospital.

Source: Breakfast

The first fatal crash occurred on State Highway 2 at Raupunga about 5.40pm yesterday.

Police said late last night a passenger from one of the vehicles had died at the scene.

A second person sustained non life-threatening injuries and was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A woman was hospitalised in a critical condition after her car crashed and caught fire on Wellington's Centennial Highway yesterday afternoon.

Police said the woman sadly died in Wellington Hospital early this morning.

The crash on SH2 was not the only serious crash emergency services attended yesterday.

Two people were injured, one critically and one seriously, after a vehicle rolled on Pipiriki Raetihi Road in the Ruapehu District about 6.15pm.

It took about an hour to free the two people from the vehicle, Fire and Emergency NZ said.