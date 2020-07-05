Police charge woman who allegedly absconded from Auckland managed isolation facility

Police have laid charges against a woman who allegedly absconded from an Auckland managed isolation facility last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the 43-year-old has now returned to managed isolation.

“She was medically assessed while in police custody and was deemed fit to return to managed isolation,” police said.

Head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb alleged today the woman, who flew to the country from Australia, absconded from Pullman Hotel on foot shortly before 6.20pm yesterday.

She was found at 8pm a few blocks away on Anzac Avenue.

She returned a negative Covid-19 test on June 30, Commodore Webb said.

Police said the woman was charged for breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 under section 26(1) which states “a person commits an offence if the person intentionally fails to comply with a section 11 order”.

Under section 11, the Act can restrict the movement and actions of people who are “likely to contribute to the risk of the outbreak or spread of spread of Covid-19”.

Under the Act, the maximum punishment for offences could include a six-month prison term or a fine of $4000.

She will appear in the Auckland District Court once she completes managed isolation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police said of the five Police officers who attended this incident, only two officers had immediate contact with the woman.

All five officers went into self-isolation.

Four of the officers were deemed to have no contact or took necessary measures after an assessment by police with the Ministry of Health. These officers have since returned for duty.