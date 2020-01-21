Police can give no assurance to public that 'unpredictable' Mongrel Mob, Black Power violence is over

NZ Police's Eastern District commander says she can give no reassurance to the public there will be no more gang clashes in the region due to the "unpredictable" nature of those involved.

Superintendent Tania Kura's comments this afternoon come after weekend clashes between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power in Ruatoria and Taradale, with both incidents involving firearms.

Police say the two events, as far as they can see at this point, are not related.

At a press conference today, Ms Kura was asked if the public can be reassured that no more violent incidents will take place between the rival gangs.

"I don't think we can give a reassurance about anything involving people who are unpredictable, undisciplined and who don't respect authority in any way," she replied.

The first of the alleged clashes between the rival gangs occurred on Saturday morning when shots were fired between the occupants of two vehicles and a person at a residential address on McClutchie Road, Ruatoria, according to police.

Police say one of the vehicles, a white Toyota Hilux, left the address at speed before crashing on Waiomatatini Road.

The occupants fled the scene before another person arrived and removed firearms from the crashed vehicle, according to police.

The second incident occurred on Gloucester Street in Taradale, Napier on Sunday around 1.15pm.

A firearm was discharged during a fight that police say involved 30 to 40 Black Power and Mongrel Mob members.

A 25-year-old man received injuries to his head, face and torso from a single gunshot.

So far, one person has been arrested and charged over the Taradale incident and one person has been arrested and charged over the Ruatoria incident.

Police are appealing to the public for help in both cases and information can be provided by calling 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.