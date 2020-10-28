TODAY |

Police believe kidnapping and incident where officer was shot at in Northland linked

Source:  1 NEWS

Police believe an incident where an officer was shot at in Northland last month is also linked to a kidnapping in the area.

A patrol windscreen was shattered from the gun shot early in the morning of October 27. Source: 1 NEWS

The kidnapping incident occurred on October 26 around 11pm.

According to police, the victim was in his car parked up on State Highway 10 near Waipapa.

"A car has pulled up behind him with two men threatening him before kidnapping him at gunpoint using his own vehicle," police said in a statement.

"At some point during this terrifying ordeal, the victim has managed to escape and sought refuge from members of the community at around 8am the following morning."

The second incident was when police were shot at and occurred around 4:10am on October 27.

"A car pulled out in front of a Police vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road on State Highway 11 near the Puketona Junction with State Highway 10.

"Before the officer could get out of the patrol car, two males have exited their vehicle and have both presented firearms.

"The officer has immediately retreated but one shot was fired at the vehicle which has damaged the windscreen. Thankfully she was not injured."

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell says tonight’s Police Ten 7 Episode renews the police appeal for information relating to these two serious incidents and reveals significant new details.

“I urge the public to tune in and help with the case.

"The victim in the kidnapping incident has been incredibly affected by what happened to him and we are determined to identify and hold those responsible to account for their actions.

“We also want to find the person who shot at our lone-female officer," he said.

The case will feature on Police Ten 7 Tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.

Anyone with information can contact Kerikeri Police on 105 quoting file number 201027/0516 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

