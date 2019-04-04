Police attending firearms incident in Kawerau

People are being asked to avoid travelling around Kawerau, a town in the Bay of Plenty, as police respond to a firearms incident.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kawerau District Council posted on Facebook advising lockdowns were in place amid a police car chase.

"Please keep off Tarawera Court. There is a police car chase in progress. The Council offices, Pool, I-site and Library are currently locked down," the post says.

Meanwhile schools in the area have also been locked down.

Tarawera High school posted on Facebook saying they acted on advice of police to go into lockdown.

"Tarawera High School is now in lockdown at the request of police for the safety of staff and students. We would advise parents to stay at home and when there is further information we will post on Facebook," the school wrote.

Parents are advised against coming to the school as they won't be able to enter the police cordon, the school informed.

Kawerau Putauaki School also took to Facebook to ease stress from parents, writing that all students were safe but they too had locked gates to the school grounds.

"Just to let any parents worried about the police chase - we took preventative action and have locked all the padlocks on the gates," a post says.

"I understand they are now in Rotoma, but we will keep gates locked until we know the chase is over. If you need to come to school, please phone the office first. All the kids are fine and unaffected."