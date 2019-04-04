Police arrest two men after seizing over 80 cannabis plants, 500 cannabis stalks in Manawatu

Two men have been arrested after police said they found large quantities of cannabis at two properties in Manawatu.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they recovered drugs during warrants at a commercial property in Feilding on Thursday 30 April and later at a rural address in Rongotea on Friday 8 May.

At one address, police said they seized in excess of 80 cannabis plants growing in two areas, one of which was hidden.

They also found a number of dried cannabis head material ready for sale, police said.

At the second, police reported finding around 500 cannabis stalks as well as a cannabis grow room and a drying room.

Police estimate there was 14 to 25 pounds of cannabis head found.

The two Manawatu men, aged 24 and 33, have been arrested and have appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on charges including cultivation and possession of cannabis for supply.