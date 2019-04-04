Police arrest man accused of firing at them during Whangārei vehicle chase

Police have arrested a man over a Whangārei incident where a man allegedly fired shots at officers after failing to stop at a checkpoint.

Source: 1 NEWS

This evening police say they located a 24-year-old man at a Whangārei address and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say an officer was conducting a checkpoint on Te Hononga Street in Otangarei about 2.15 this morning when a vehicle with two occupants pulled up.

However, the man driving then sped off.

A police chase was underway for a time before the driver fired a shot into the air, police said. The vehicle stopped shortly after but the driver then fired a number of shots at the police car from the vehicle, according to authorities.

"None of the shots hit the patrol vehicle and fortunately the officer was not injured," Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said.