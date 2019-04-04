TODAY |

Police arrest man accused of firing at them during Whangārei vehicle chase

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have arrested a man over a Whangārei incident where a man allegedly fired shots at officers after failing to stop at a checkpoint.

Source: 1 NEWS

This evening police say they located a 24-year-old man at a Whangārei address and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say an officer was conducting a checkpoint on Te Hononga Street in Otangarei about 2.15 this morning when a vehicle with two occupants pulled up.

However, the man driving then sped off.

A police chase was underway for a time before the driver fired a shot into the air, police said. The vehicle stopped shortly after but the driver then fired a number of shots at the police car from the vehicle, according to authorities. 

"None of the shots hit the patrol vehicle and fortunately the officer was not injured," Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said.

The man is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow and will face a number of charges, which will include firearms offences.

New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US election: 2500 previously uncounted ballots discovered in Georgia recount
2
'Sick to my guts' - Māori Party MP blasts Parliamentary oath of allegiance to Queen
3
Scammer accidentally calls NZ Police, abuses cop when they get called out
4
Solomon Islands vote to ban the use of Facebook in the country
5
Controversial Erebus disaster memorial given go-ahead for Auckland park
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:59

Government should be using every tool to address 'runaway' house prices - National

Tauranga councillors postpone discussion of damning report into toxic culture allegations

Pictures: Chef turns managed isolation meals into fine dining

Retired Marine, Trump voter among South Dakotans who voted to legalise cannabis