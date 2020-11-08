Police appealing for help to find missing Feilding man

Police are appealing for information to help find a 20-year-old Feilding man, Rehum Prior, who has been missing for over a week.

Rehum Prior has been missing since November 1. Source: Supplied

Search efforts in the Ruahine Forest Park found Prior's silver Caldina station wagon near Petersons Rd by the Alce Nash Memorial Ledge Track in Apiti.

The spot is frequented by hunters and police are asking for any information or evidence from the public which could link Rehum to the area.