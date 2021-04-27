PM's office says NZ is doing its bit after Selena Gomez asked Jacinda Ardern to help distribute Covid-19 vaccines

The Prime Minister's office says New Zealand is doing its bit, after Selena Gomez asked Jacinda Ardern to help distribute Covid-19 vaccines to those in need.

Selena Gomez and Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

The US singer is hosting a special concert to support the vaccine rollout.

Gomez has partnered with Global Citizen to lead the Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on May 8 (US time), which will see performances from the likes of H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and Eddie Vedder, with the "aim to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the Covid-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere".

Today she has been tweeting world leaders about the issue, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whom she tagged in a response thanking the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez for his work on vaccine distribution.

"Thank you! Your commitment will save lives around the world. @JacindaArdern can we count on your support too? You’ve helped New Zealand fight Covid-19 domestically. Now we need your help globally to ensure everyone can access the vaccine. #VaxLive."

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister commented on the pop star's tweet to 1 NEWS.

"New Zealand is committed to equitable access to safe and effective vaccines globally. New Zealand is a strong supporter of COVAX and has already contributed NZD17 million to COVAX to help fund free vaccines to 92 low income economies.

"Recently we announced that New Zealand will donate enough Covid-19 vaccines for more than 800,000 people to COVAX for distribution to developing countries with a focus on the Pacific.

"New Zealand has also purchased enough vaccines to ensure our Polynesian neighbours are able to vaccinate everyone who is eligible. We are also working with a number of other Pacific nations to support their vaccination campaigns."