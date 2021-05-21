TODAY |

PM tours supermarket that gives out free food after Budget boost for benefits

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today took a tour of Wellington City Mission’s social supermarket after releasing yesterday’s Budget that included an incoming large boost to benefits. 

The social supermarket was created to take the stigma away for those who needed food parcels. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern did a "show and tell" with a can of tinned butter she found on the shelf, usually reserved for export purposes. 

"When I was growing up we always had tinned butter," she said, adding her uncle worked at the factory in Morrinsville that tinned the butter.

Wellington’s social supermarket was created to take the stigma away from receiving food parcels by allowing consumers to pick the items themselves. 

There's no cash or credit; the social supermarket works off a points system instead, with customers allocated points depending on their needs.

"When the people come in, they’re often quite emotional," a volunteer told Ardern. 

Many are "totally overwhelmed" when they first entered the supermarket, and there was a lot of "happy tears and hugs". 

"There is a wee bit of embarrassment," said one volunteer, so they strive to make it a happy, friendly place, where people can feel comfortable getting their food and toiletries.

The store receives donations, as well as credit from New World to keep the shelves stocked. 

Long-life milk and chick peas were the most popular item at the store. 

The Government yesterday released its Budget 2021, which consisted of a $20 boost to benefits this July and another increase in April next year. 


