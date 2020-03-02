PM seeks health advice around large events as coronavirus outbreak worsens globally

With two major public events scheduled for this weekend the Prime Minister is seeking advice from the Ministry of Health around large gatherings, as the Covid-19 coronavirus worsens around the world.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Pasifika festival is set to go ahead in Auckland this weekend and in Christchurch the anniversary of the March 15 terrorist attack will be marked.

"At the moment we’re able to track and identify the source of all of the Covid cases we have in New Zealand, so we don’t have community outbreak," Jacinda Ardern said today.

"We've been able to do contact tracing so we’re not at the point of other Governments around the world who have cancelled large scale events."

"However, I do want to assure myself we’re in the right position from a public health perspective."

Ms Ardern has asked the Ministry of Health and director general of health Ashley Bloomefield for advice around "two large events happening this week just to reassure myself that we’re using all the information we have and best practice".

"I just highlighted to the director general we have two large events and asked for his advice for managing those events."

She expected to get that advice today and said there were currently no restrictions.