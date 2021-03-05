TODAY |

PM says Kiwis shocked people target Muslim community 'after all they have been through'

Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister says most New Zealanders would be shocked to hear there are individuals "who continue to target our Muslim community after all they have been through". 

Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

"Sadly, [the Muslim community] will also say that it is unlikely to surprise them. That in itself is devastating."

It comes as the second anniversary of the March 15 terrorist attack nears. 

"It has been on our minds for every event around March 15 that we have to make sure it does not become an opportunity for anyone to create an unsafe environment for our community, to target our community," Ardern said. 

"Very unfortunately, we've had to be mindful of that the entire time."

It comes after a Christchurch man was accused of making an online threat against two Christchurch mosques.

