TODAY |

PM responds after CTV families send letter to UN over lack of support

Source:  1 NEWS

The families of those killed in the CTV building collapse are writing to the United Nations about a lack of support from the Government.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The building’s collapse during the 2011 earthquake resulted in 115 deaths. Source: 1 NEWS

Last month the group asked the Prime Minister to hold an independent review into the decision by police not to pursue prosecution.

One hundred and fifteen people died when the building pancaked during the 2011 earthquake.

The group says the Government's helped those affected by other tragedies but is not doing the same with the CTV families.

The Prime Minister's office told 1 NEWS today Jacinda Ardern has referred Professor Alkaisi’s letter to the Attorney General for a response, given Crown Law’s previous involvement with the case.

“The decision of police not to prosecute has been reviewed by the Independent Police Complaints Authority (IPCA) who upheld the decision,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister says.

“The criminal justice process must be kept free from any political interference, therefore it would be inappropriate for the Prime Minister to comment on the IPCA’s response.

“The matter has also been subject to other reviews, including the Royal Commission of Inquiry.

“For these reasons the Government won’t appoint retired judges to review the case.“

New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Crime and Justice
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:38
Schools of children left hospitalised after fatal helicopter crash offer condolences, counselling
2
Firefighters and helicopters battling 50-hectare scrub fire an hour west of Dunedin
3
Teacher aide left with 'bugger all' after paying bills among thousands lining up for food, gifts this Christmas
4
Police issue warning after man filmed taking joy ride in portaloo in Mount Maunganui
5
'Was angry the word?' — Ardern reflects on Trump's criticism of NZ's Covid-19 response
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cardinal George Pell suspects he was framed on child sex charges in Australia

Police identify 85-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Nelson
00:20

Pilot may have struck powerlines in Mahia Peninsula helicopter crash today

One person dead, road closed after crash in Waimakariri, Canterbury this afternoon