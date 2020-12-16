PM responds after CTV families send letter to UN over lack of support

The families of those killed in the CTV building collapse are writing to the United Nations about a lack of support from the Government.

Last month the group asked the Prime Minister to hold an independent review into the decision by police not to pursue prosecution.

One hundred and fifteen people died when the building pancaked during the 2011 earthquake.

The group says the Government's helped those affected by other tragedies but is not doing the same with the CTV families.

The Prime Minister's office told 1 NEWS today Jacinda Ardern has referred Professor Alkaisi’s letter to the Attorney General for a response, given Crown Law’s previous involvement with the case.

“The decision of police not to prosecute has been reviewed by the Independent Police Complaints Authority (IPCA) who upheld the decision,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister says.

“The criminal justice process must be kept free from any political interference, therefore it would be inappropriate for the Prime Minister to comment on the IPCA’s response.

“The matter has also been subject to other reviews, including the Royal Commission of Inquiry.