PM expects Covid cases to continue rise into next week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects the number of daily New Zealand's community Covid cases to keep rising through to next week, before it begins to fall.

Source: 1 NEWS

"We haven't peaked yet, that's our view," she said today after 21 new cases was reported, bringing the Delta outbreak total to 51.

"Based on the experience of overseas countries, we do expect cases to continue to rise through to next week before they start coming away."

She said she did not have a crystal ball, but from her instinct and experience handling Covid, she would not have thought New Zealand had reached the peak of daily cases during this particular outbreak.

Twenty-one new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

Ardern said a rise in cases did not mean the lockdown strategy was not working,"that is to be expected, we're still contact tracing people pre-lockdown who may have been moving about".

"There are actions you can take to make sure we don't create new cases or spread the virus in lockdown," she said, using an example of people in NSW breaking lockdown rules, which led to some of the spread of Covid.

"No one wants an extended lockdown and no one wants to see that rate of transmission so the number on thing everyone can do right now is reduce down your contacts and ensure you stick to your bubble."