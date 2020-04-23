TODAY |

PM encourages Kiwis to have their own Anzac Day dawn services, from their driveways

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Kiwis today to not let the nationwide coronavirus lockdown stop them from commemorating Anzac Day. Tributes can still be paid, she said, by standing at the end of your driveways as dawn breaks. 

Jacinda Ardern says the cancellation of services doesn't mean people can't pay tribute.

Stand at Dawn is a movement that's been encouraged by the RSA after all national services were cancelled due to Covid-19 for the first time in the history of Anzac Day. 

Last month, the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RSA) made the announcement that all Anzac commemorations due to take place on April 25 would be cancelled, along with the national poppy appeal. 

"I know how hard it will be this year, our first Anzac Day in history services have been cancelled due to Covid-19, but that doesn't mean we can't show our support as a collective," she said. 

Musicians, public called on to commemorate Anzac Day from their driveway

The Prime Minister said New Zealanders should use this time to pause and reflect about those who have fallen. 

"As dawn breaks we can stand at the end of our driveways together in silence and pay tribute to those we should never forget...We can take time to pause, reflect and pay our respects to people who have given so much to us." 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anzac Day
