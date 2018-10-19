 

PM announces over $200m boost to hospitals in Auckland and Whangārei

1 NEWS
More than $200 million will be invested to Auckland's North Shore and Whangārei Hospital, the Government announced this morning. 

The Prime Minister said North Shore Hospital would gain 120 additional elective surgery beds and four new operating theatres, and Whangārei Hospital would be adding new endoscopy and cardiac care facilities.

Ms Ardern said it was a "priority" that New Zealanders should be able to access to quality healthcare.

North Shore would be allocated $200m and Whangārei would be given $24m. 

Health Minister David Clark said it should help the hospitals meet demand and reduce waiting times. 

David Clark said the funding package for Whangārei Hospital DHB would provide for interim surgical and endoscopy facilities over the next 10 years while the longer term redevelopment of the hospital is planned.

Dr Clark said the establishment of the cardiac catheter laboratory in Whangārei "will mean fewer avoidable deaths through improved cardiac care for Northlanders and represents a significant opportunity to improve equity of outcomes".

North Shore will be getting $200m, and Whangārei will be given $24m. Source: 1 NEWS
