Politicians, sporting stars and actors are taking to social media to share images of their Christmas.

Along with a picture of red flowers, former prime minister Helen Clark wrote: "Merry Xmas to all who are celebrating Christmas around the world wherever you may be".

"It's a time for family and friends, and for thinking of those who don't have the peace and human security many of us are privileged to enjoy.

"When peace comes to Bethlehem then truly can celebrate."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took the time to pose with five under six-year-olds in a photo shared to Twitter along with "wishing everyone a peaceful and merry Christmas!"

National Party leader Bill English and wife Mary shared a message to Facebook to thank Kiwis for all their hard work this year, wishing everyone a merry Christmas.

All Blacks great Dan Carter, now based in France, has taken to social media to share his white Christmas.

Several All Blacks players are sharing the Christmas spirit, with Lima Sopaoga at the golf course, the Barrett brothers playing backyard cricket, Aaron Smith helping cook a Christmas hāngi, and the Savea's Christmas dance.

Kiwi actor Robbie Magasiva also took part in some festive fun posting video to social media of his family's antics Christmas morning.

Valerie Adams gave an insight into Christmas morning with a newborn, taking to social media to share videos of baby Kimoana's new outfit.

TVNZ's Breakfast host Jack Tame donned a festive Christmas jumper with his Grandma while MP Poto Williams showed off a Christmas tree made out of sliced kiwifruit and strawberries.