 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


PM and Deputy PM mistakenly receive thousands worth of accommodation allowances

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters have both reimbursed thousands of dollars they mistakenly received in accommodation allowances after an administrative error. 

Jacinda Ardern pips up at the end about her experience of being compared to Donald Trump.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Department of Internal Affairs officials advised Ms Ardern and Mr Peters late yesterday of the administrative error which has seen them receive Wellington accommodation payments since they moved into official residences.

The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister are the only Ministers residing in official residences.

In a joint statement released today they both explained the situation.

"As soon as we were advised of the error, we both immediately took steps to reimburse the money. That has now happened," said the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

"The error occurred when the DIA’s Ministerial Services continued to pay each of us a Member of Parliament's Wellington accommodation allowance.

"After they had moved us into official accommodation, at which point payments should have stopped."

The DIA acknowledged the Ministers did not seek to claim the allowances which were incorrectly carried over during the executive transition, with the officials only recently realising the error.

They apologised to the pair for the error. 

Both Ministers have reimbursed the overpayments which cover the period from late October to early February.

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern has repaid $12,082.19 and Rt Hon Winston Peters has repaid $9,123.29.

The difference is explained by the dates on which they moved into the properties.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Greymouth Mayor Tony Kokshoorn said the winds are starting to move in now and residents should prepare.

Ex-Cyclone Gita 'a few hours' from making landfall but both islands being battered


00:16
2
The strong winds have begun to cause power outages and damage to properties as the cyclone moves in.

LIVE: Emergencies declared, roads and power cut, flights cancelled as ex-Cyclone Gita lashes NZ

00:16
3
The strong winds have begun to cause power outages and damage to properties as the cyclone moves in.

Raw video: Cyclone Gita's damaging winds blow off part of house's roof in Westport

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:30
5

BNZ the last big bank to drop 'other bank' ATM charge

00:16
The strong winds have begun to cause power outages and damage to properties as the cyclone moves in.

LIVE: Emergencies declared, roads and power cut, flights cancelled as ex-Cyclone Gita lashes NZ

The West Coast, Taranaki, Nelson and Christchurch are in the firing line.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The worst of Gita should cross the country tonight – the morning will still be rough but should improve across the day

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

03:32
1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford brings us the latest details from the National Party leadership race.

Analysis: National Party leadership race fires up, deputy position now open

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford brings the latest details from the race.

00:23
Bevan Muollo of Higgins Group says his company has been flat out delivering sandbags around the city.

'We've got to stick together' - Nelson residents grateful for free sandbag deliveries as Cyclone Gita bears down

Higgins Concrete Nelson put an offer on Facebook to deliver free sand to residents in low lying areas.

00:52
He’s the fifth contender to put his name forward for National’s top position.

Steven Joyce confident he's different to Key and English - 'I have a reputation for getting things done'

Mr Joyce will contest the National Party leadership and says: "I'm a little bit different and bring my own style".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 