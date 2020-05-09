'Play it safe' - Kiwis urged to remain vigilant as Alert Level 2 decision nears

The Ministry of Health has urged Kiwis to remain vigilant with a decision about when New Zealand will move out of Covid-19 Alert Level 3 expected from the Government tomorrow.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce whether the country will drop to Alert Level 2 at a press conference tomorrow afternoon.

In this afternoon's daily case announcement the Ministry of Health warned against complacency.

"We reaffirm the message from yesterday that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 3, as we prepare for a possible move to Alert Level 2," the Ministry said in a statement.

"Today’s two cases remind us that Covid-19 is a tricky virus and it will keep exploiting any opportunity to infiltrate our communities.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Please, continue to follow the rules for Alert Level 3 and play it safe. Slackening off now only gives Covid-19 unnecessary opportunities to re-establish itself in New Zealand.

"Please, keep your distance from others when outside your bubble, particularly when you’re in recreational or leisure environments such as beaches or parks.

"Keep working and learning from home and stay local, travelling only within your region.

"Thank you New Zealand - let's not squander all the hard work," it concludes.

Police say they have taken enforcement action on 1051 occasions in relation to breaches of either the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act or the Health Act since Alert Level 3 was implemented.