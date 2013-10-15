Plane with ministers Kelvin Davis and Willie Jackson on board turns around for medical emergency

Cabinet Ministers Kelvin Davis and Willie Jackon were on board a flight from Wellington to Auckland that turned around because of a medical emergency today.

Source: Labour Party.

As a result, Mr Davis, the Minister for Crown/Maori Affairs, and Mr Jackson, Minister of Employment have had to delay an announcement in South Auckland that was scheduled for 9am.

The pair was making a post-budget announcement at Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae school in Mangere East.

