Plane crash-lands in Auckland leaving two people injured

A plane has crash-landed on the outskirts of Auckland today, leaving two people injured.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter winches person to safety after plane crash-lands.

Emergency services are treating a pilot and their instructor after an emergency landing near the Hunua Dam.

A St John spokesperson told 1NEWS they were called around 6:30 tonight.

The Auckland Westpac Helicopter was also called to rescue the pilot from the plane, which was reportedly suspended in trees.

A spokesperson from Westpac Rescue, confirmed a man and woman are both in a moderate condition.

