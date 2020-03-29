TODAY |

Plain black fence in Auckland turns into wall of hope for locals in lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

A plain black fence in Auckland has turned into a wall of hope and positivity, with locals writing messages as they walk past.

The Preston family who own the fence on the North Shore have been encouraging residents nearby to bring their own chalk and add their thoughts. Source: 1 NEWS

The Preston family, who own the fence on the North Shore, is encouraging residents nearby to bring their own chalk and add their thoughts.

“At the moment, everything's a little bit overwhelming, so this is, like, a really good thing to have at the moment and it’s just really positive,” Millie Preston said.

The family checks the wall every day to see what has been drawn as the nationwide lockdown continues.

