Pioneering Kiwi aviator celebrates special milestone

Kiwi aviator Cliff Tait is tonight quietly celebrating his world record flight alongside the tiny aircraft Miss Jacy that carried him into aviation history in 1969.

The retired pilot, who’s turning 90 in October, is attending a private function with his family and close friends at MOTAT's Aviation Display Hall where Miss Jacy is on permanent display.

The date August 1st, 1969, marks the day Mr Tait made history.

He became the first aviator to circumnavigate the globe in a New Zealand made aircraft that is also believed to be the smallest single engine aircraft to complete the journey.

He landed the small Airtourer 115 at Hamilton Airport to a rapturous welcome from hundreds of people.

A motorised parade through the city followed.

Cliff Tait left Hamilton on 12 May, 1969, on a journey that was to take 80 days and 5.5 hours.

He had meticulously planned and charted his trip and flew without the aid of any of the high-tech navigation and cockpit systems that are now part and parcel of modern day aviation.

"Everybody laughed at me, said I was crazy, that it couldn’t be done," Mr Tait says. "They said I didn’t have the brains to do it and the aircraft was too small."

But the then 40-year-old proved his critics wrong and completed the journey safely.

His relieved wife and family were anxiously waiting at the airport.

"It’s a long way round the world on one engine," wife Joyce Tait says. "And it’s such a long way in a small plane."

Mrs Tait supported her husband’s aviation adventure and had even encouraged him to learn to fly when they first moved to Hamilton.

MOTAT is honouring the 50th Anniversary of Mr Tait’s record with a display that includes memorabilia from his journey.

It’s a big week of celebration for Cliff and Joyce Tait – they’re also celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary on Friday.