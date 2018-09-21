Pilot dies in light plane crash near Carterton

One person has died in the Wairarapa after a light aircraft crashed.

Light plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

Aerowork confirmed the death after one of its fertiliser-spreading aircraft went down.

"The team is working closely with the emergency crews and have reached out to the family," it said.

"As a close knit team, there are feelings of shock and sadness as we grapple with this terrible incident. The pilot was an experienced, dedicated and hugely valued team member."

Aerowork said it would not confirm the individual's identity yet out of respect for the family's privacy.

"It’s too soon to say what happened and speculation at this time is unhelpful.

"A full investigation will begin and we will co-operate fully with WorkSafe and the Civil Aviation Authority throughout," Aerowork said.

Police said earlier emergency services were responding to the crash near Ruakiwi Road, Kourarau Hill, south east of Carterton in the lower North Island.