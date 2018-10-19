 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Photos: Jacinda Ardern the moment, one-year-ago, Winston Peters decided to go with Labour

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

NZ First made the final decision in a drawn-out process to join forces with Labour over National, one-year-ago today. 

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson.
Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson. Source: Twitter/Clarke Gayford

"In our negotiations both National and Labour were presented with that opportunity, working together, cooperating together for New Zealand," NZ First leader told media, last year. 

After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today. Source: 1 NEWS

"That's why in the end we chose a coalition government of NZ first with the Labour Party."

Today, now-Prime Minister Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford posted photos of the moment Mr Peters announced he would go with Labour. 

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson before the announcement.
Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson before the announcement. Source: Twitter/Clarke Gayford

"We watched on TV like everyone else, except I pointed a camera the other way," he wrote. 

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson after.
Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson after. Source: Twitter/Clarke Gayford.

"What an incredible year it has been, what a year ahead. Welcome to the ride."

Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:30
The stunning admission comes after a turbulent week for Mr Ross and the National Party.
Jami-Lee Ross admits having two affairs, one with married National Party MP
2
Shark bite to man's surfboard at Baylys Beach.
Man injured in shark attack at Northland beach
3
The Kangaroos face Tonga in Auckland tomorrow night.
'Our forwards are a lot bigger' – Tonga captain on how his side can beat Australia
4
Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson.
Photos: Jacinda Ardern the moment, one-year-ago, Winston Peters decided to go with Labour
5
Mr Wallis described his brother Nick as “larger than life” and said he “genuinely loved what he did”.
Brother pays tribute to 'effervescent, larger than life' pilot Nick Wallis, killed in Wanaka helicopter crash
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

State Highway 1 north of Wellington to remain closed into night after truck crash
Tiananmen square in Beijing, China.

China's political influence in NZ: 'The money comes with strings attached'

Auckland woman installs cameras at roadside fruit stall after customer rip her off

Farmer fined $200k after farm worker died using tractor