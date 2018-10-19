Photos: Jacinda Ardern the moment, one-year-ago, Winston Peters decided to go with Labour

NZ First made the final decision in a drawn-out process to join forces with Labour over National, one-year-ago today.

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson. Source: Twitter/Clarke Gayford

"In our negotiations both National and Labour were presented with that opportunity, working together, cooperating together for New Zealand," NZ First leader told media, last year.

"That's why in the end we chose a coalition government of NZ first with the Labour Party."

Today, now-Prime Minister Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford posted photos of the moment Mr Peters announced he would go with Labour.

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson before the announcement. Source: Twitter/Clarke Gayford

"We watched on TV like everyone else, except I pointed a camera the other way," he wrote.

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson after. Source: Twitter/Clarke Gayford.