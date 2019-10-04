Photos: Celebrations as 300th rare rowi kiwi chick hatches at West Coast Wildlife Centre

Celebrations are underway as the 300th rare rowi kiwi chick has been hatched in Christchurch last night.

The chick was hatched at the West Coast Wildlife Centre in Franz Josef around 10.15pm.

NZ's 300th rowi kiwi chick. Source: Supplied

According to the centre, there are an estimated 600 rowi kiwi alive in the wild today, meaning in less than nine years 50 per cent of the current population has been hatched at the Franz Josef wildlife centre.

