TODAY |

Photos: Celebrations as 300th rare rowi kiwi chick hatches at West Coast Wildlife Centre

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
West Coast
Conservation

Celebrations are underway as the 300th rare rowi kiwi chick has been hatched in Christchurch last night.

The chick was hatched at the West Coast Wildlife Centre in Franz Josef around 10.15pm.

NZ's 300th rowi kiwi chick. Source: Supplied

According to the centre, there are an estimated 600 rowi kiwi alive in the wild today, meaning in less than nine years 50 per cent of the current population has been hatched at the Franz Josef wildlife centre.

NZ's 300th rowi kiwi chick. Source: Supplied

Another five eggs are currently incubating at the facility.

NZ's 300th rowi kiwi chick. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Animals
West Coast
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:29
Supermarket chain partners with Griffins to bring back Girl Guide biscuits
2
Police investigating broad daylight brawl on Auckland road
3
Turangi petrol station killer, convicted after 30 years in high-profile cold case, has died
4
Startling video shows SH4 in central North Island torn and buckled following slip
5
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Justin Bieber slammed by PETA for exotic cats purchase
00:09

Rescuers free humpback whale calf from netting at Sydney beach as nervous mum watches

Feral cats 'devastate' sea bird populations on Auckland Island

Wairoa Mongrel Mob member faces 58 charges of dealing, supplying meth and cannabis