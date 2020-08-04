Photos: Auckland property group 'urgently investigating' after tiny 'studio' advertised for rent at $355 a week

A tiny property being advertised as a "studio" for rent in Auckland has been removed after inquiries by 1 NEWS, with the property management company who posted it promising it'll be "urgently investigated".

Photos show the inside of a property being advertised by Crockers Property Management for $355 per week in Auckland. Source: Supplied

The Parnell property was being advertised by Crockers Property for $355 per week, with the main living space squeezing in a king single bed alongside a small "kitchen".

The kitchen itself was a small bench, a sink and tap, a bar fridge and a tabletop cooker.

At the other end of the property, in the same space without any dividing walls or doors and directly opposite from a large, windowed front door, stood a shower. The toilet was tucked behind half a wall, also without a door separating it from the living spaces.

In the ad, the property was described as offering a "modern kitchen and living spaces" in the "quality studio... available immediately to be lived in, enjoyed and called your home".

Photos show the inside of a property being advertised by Crockers Property Management for $355 per week in Auckland. Source: Supplied

According to the ad, up to two tenants could rent the space.

By law, that description means it would need to have a combined bedroom and living space of at least 14 square metres, with a separate kitchen or kitchenette.

The ad didn't contain any square meterage and it's unclear where it suffices.

Under the Healthy Homes Act, it would also need ceiling and underfloor insulation to be advertised as a rental property.

After 1 NEWS contacted Crockers last night, the ad was removed from both the Crockers' website and Trade Me.

Chief executive Helen O'Sullivan told 1 NEWS she'll be "urgently investigating" the matter.

"We require all of the properties that we manage to be legally consented dwellings," she says.

"Compliance with that basic requirement should be checked before a property is listed with us for management."

When a property doesn't meet those requirements, Ms O'Sullivan says they'll turn it down.

"This property does not appear to meet that minimum standard and should not have been listed."