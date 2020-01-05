Photos: Auckland abruptly turns orange as smoky haze drifts across from Australian bushfires

Auckland city has suddenly gained an orange hue this afternoon, as smoke blown from Australia's bushfires clouds over the city.

Dark orange glow behind Sky Tower from Australian bushfires. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the significant haze clogged the skies in the South Island earlier this week.

Eerie orange skies over Auckland. Source: Rebecca Moore/Michael Bull

The strange colouring has gained a lot of sudden attention online, after the lighting abruptly shifted at around 2pm today.

It's gradually gotten darker as the afternoon has worn on.

Satellite view of smoke cloud from Australian bushfires impacting New Zealand. January 5, 2020. Source: Australian Government

Photos taken from the TVNZ building in Auckland's CBD show a hazy sky over the Sky Tower.

Skies seen in Massey, west Auckland. Source: Amy Utting / Supplied

The Auckland city skyline glows an eerie orange as smoke from the Australian bushfires clouds the sky. Source: 1 NEWS

Haze from Australian bushfires over Port Waikato. Source: 1 NEWS

Orange skies light up Epsom, Auckland. Source: Paul Cutler / Supplied

The smoke will likely thicken over the upper North Island for the rest of the day, before clearing on Monday.

This afternoon, Minister of Defence Ron Mark announced New Zealand will send three helicopters and crew, as well as two NZ Army Combat Engineer Sections and a command element to help support the Australian defence force as they battle the fires.

Orange skies over Long Bay property on Auckland's North Shore. Source: Steve Kenyon