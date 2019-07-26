TODAY |

Peter Ellis diagnosed with terminal cancer as he seeks last appeal against child sex abuse convictions

Thomas Mead
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Thomas Mead
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Peter Ellis is dying and has been diagnosed with terminal cancer as his lawyer fights for one last appeal against his convictions for sexually abusing seven children at a childcare centre in 1991.

A lawyer acting on Ellis’ behalf, Rob Harrison, says his client has been admitted into care and is now requesting the media and public respect his privacy. 

Ellis, 61, has been fighting to clear his name for 28 years in what some have described as the most egregious miscarriage of justice in New Zealand’s history. 

He was found guilty of abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche at trial in 1993 and served seven years of the eventual 10-year sentence.

The children accused him of carrying out violent sexual rituals, but prosecutors were later criticised for relying too heavily on their testimony. The case was highly controversial and divided Christchurch at the time, with critics also taking issue with the techniques social workers used to interview the children.

Mr Harrison, who was Ellis’ original trial lawyer, has returned to the case, filing an application for leave to appeal Ellis’ convictions in the Supreme Court. 

He would not reveal any other details about his clients’ health and said Ellis was now requesting the media to stop approaching him and his family for comment on the case.

The legal team hopes they will be granted a hearing and hopes to introduce a new report from a group at Otago University, which they say re-analyses the techniques used to interview the children in the case, comparing them with modern best practice.

Mr Harrison says Ellis "does not want a sympathy vote" and simply "wants someone to look at this case and consider it as dispassionately as possible".

All other attempts to clear Ellis’ name have failed but University of Canterbury sociologist and criminal justice researcher Jarrod Gilbert believes the Supreme Court will exonerate him.

"I would argue that this is the most, one of the most egregious miscarriages of the justice the country's ever seen," he says.

"The social work techniques at the time have a great deal to answer for, in this case in particular, one about how they engaged with the children and pulled information from them, and the other was a belief that children don't lie."

The question now is whether Peter Ellis will ever get to hear the verdict of his last court challenge.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ellis’ case has been described as the worst miscarriage of justice in New Zealand history. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Thomas Mead
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Grotesquely thin' mannequin at Farmers store horrifies Dunedin shopper
2
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
3
Rieko Ioane wasn’t impressed with Goodhue’s haircut however, calling it disgusting in a light-hearted end to a news conference.
Jack Goodhue leaves reporters in fits of giggles after saying he's been 'betrayed' by All Blacks mullet club
4
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
5
Ellis’ case has been described as the worst miscarriage of justice in New Zealand history.
Peter Ellis diagnosed with terminal cancer as he seeks last appeal against child sex abuse convictions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:48
Luca Fowler and Chynna Deese were found dead in British Columbia.

Canadian police confirm two sightings of men wanted over murders of Australian, US couple

Drugs, guns, tasers, $60k worth of stolen property seized in Northland police sting
00:46
Ambassador and New Zealander of the Year Mike King says it should be normalised to have – and deal with – problems.

Mike King's Gumboot Friday fundraiser gives more than 1,000 youth free counselling
John Banks.

John Banks not contesting in Auckland mayoralty race