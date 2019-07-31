Peter Ellis, convicted child sex offender at centre of one of NZ's most controversial cases, has died

Convicted child sex offender Peter Ellis, who was in the process of appealing his 1993 jailing for multiple offences, has died.

Ellis, 61, served seven years of his 10-year sentence after being found guilty on sixteen counts of sexual offending against children at the Christchurch City Creche.

He was released in 2000 and has always maintained his innocence. In July, the Supreme Court said it would hear his case on the grounds a miscarriage of justice may have occurred.

Also in July he was diagnosed with terminal bladder cancer. His lawyer, Rob Harrison, confirmed that Ellis had "slipped away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family and dear friend Stephen and Pam Ferguson".

The Supreme Court indicated that it would hear his case in November this year, whether he was still alive or not.