Person still on the run following gang-related death in Canterbury over the weekend

At least one person is still on the run after a man was shot dead in rural Canterbury over the weekend, according to police.
The 28-year-old's body was found on the side of the road near Charing Cross at about 3.30pm on Saturday, and police said a firearm was involved.
They haven't confirmed the man was a gang member but said his death is gang related. For that reason, a heavy police presence remains at the scene more than a day later.
Members of the public witnessed the incident and were part of the first response team, Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said in a press conference yesterday.
"As you can well imagine (it was) a traumatic event for them," he said.
Several cars have been seized and are currently under guard while inquiries continue.
"A number of forensic scene examinations are underway in Grange Road and Telegraph Road," Mr Parnell said yesterday, explaining that they are likely to continue this week.
Police said the person or people at large do not pose a risk to the public.