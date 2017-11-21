Person stabbed during attempted robbery of Auckland dairy

Two people were injured during an attempted robbery in central Auckland last night.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say two men, one armed with a knife, entered the store on Great North Road in Grey Lynn and become involved in an altercation behind the counter.

The two men then fled towards Tuarangi Road before police and ambulance were called to the scene at 7.15pm, Detective Sergeant Martin Friend of Auckland City Police said.

A man inside the store received stab wounds and was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

A second person is in hospital in a less serious condition with a wound to their head and stomach.

A hospital spokesperson has told 1 NEWS both patients are now in a stable condition.



It is unclear if anything was taken from the store.