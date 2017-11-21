Person seriously injured after car collides with a tree in Dunedin

Source:
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with a tree in Dunedin early this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Princes Street at 4.10am today.
A police spokesperson says Princes Street is closed between Andersons Bay Road and Grosvenor Terrace.
They said the road is likely to remain closed until at least midday.
The Serious Crash Unit is currently on its way to the scene.
