Person seriously injured after car collides with a tree in Dunedin

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with a tree in Dunedin early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Princes Street at 4.10am today.

A police spokesperson says Princes Street is closed between Andersons Bay Road and Grosvenor Terrace.

They said the road is likely to remain closed until at least midday.