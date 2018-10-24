TODAY |

Person injured after car on top of boat crashes into house in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been injured after a car on top of a boat crashed into the side of a house in South Auckland this afternoon.

The car and boat went into the wall of a house halfway down Cyclamen Road, in Māngere, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Three fire engines were at the scene but have since left.

One person received minor injuries after becoming trapped inside the vehicle.

It is unclear whether the car belongs to the owner of the house, the spokesperson said.

The car initially hit a stationary boat, landing on top of it, before both slammed into the house, police told the NZ Herald. 

