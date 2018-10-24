Person injured after car on top of boat crashes into house in South Auckland

One person has been injured after a car on top of a boat crashed into the side of a house in South Auckland this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The car and boat went into the wall of a house halfway down Cyclamen Road, in Māngere, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Three fire engines were at the scene but have since left.

One person received minor injuries after becoming trapped inside the vehicle.

It is unclear whether the car belongs to the owner of the house, the spokesperson said.