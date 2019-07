One person is in a serious condition after being hit, then trapped under a Napier bus this evening.

A St John spokesperson said they have transferred the patient to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition after they were trapped under a bus for five minutes around 5:20pm.

Fire and Emergency told 1 NEWS crews used airbags to lift the bus and extricate the person.

The incident happened at the intersection of Tennyson Street and Wellesley Road.