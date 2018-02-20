 

Person in custody after shooting in Auckland forced school into lockdown

A male is in custody after a man in his fifties was shot in the leg in Pukekohe, Auckland today.

The callout was sparked by reports of a person shooting ducks at Western Springs.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident forced Paerata School into lockdown for some hours today. The school is now no longer in lockdown.

The incident played out shortly after 12.40pm today.

Police say the man in custody is helping them with their inquiries over the incident.

They say the injured man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They say there is no threat to the public.

