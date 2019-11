What police believe to be some kind of "fall" has left a person critically injured in Waihi, Coromandel, tonight.

Police originally told 1 NEWS the person was the victim of a dog attack on Consols Street around 5.50pm.

However, in a revised statement they say it appears the person was injured in a fall and was found with a dog next to them, causing confusion as to the nature of the incident.

St John says it has transported one person in a critical condition to Tauranga Hospital via helicopter.