Person in critical condition after being rescued from Wellington house fire

One person is in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in Wellington this afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS
Fire services were called to a well-involved house fire on Montague Street, in Alicetown, at around 5.28pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
The fire was extinguished at 5.55pm.
Seven fire trucks remain at the scene.
One person has since been transported to hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
A fire investigator is expected at the scene.
It's currently unknown if the fire is suspicious.