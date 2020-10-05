Person in critical condition after being rescued from Wellington house fire

One person is in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in Wellington this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fire services were called to a well-involved house fire on Montague Street, in Alicetown, at around 5.28pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The fire was extinguished at 5.55pm.



Seven fire trucks remain at the scene.

One person has since been transported to hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A fire investigator is expected at the scene.