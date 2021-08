A person has died after crashing their car into a barrier in Dunedin overnight.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the collision on Ravensbourne Road, between Parry Street and Tekapo Street, about 10.30pm.

The person, who was the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.

A police investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway, with the Serious Crash Unit having already carried out an assessment of the scene.