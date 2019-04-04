TODAY |

Person dies after crash between truck and train near Whanganui

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has died after a truck and a train have crashed this afternoon in Marton, a town of about 5000 between Whanganui and Palmerston North. 

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash near Saunders Road was reported at about 3.30pm, police say.

Police confirmed this evening the person who died was travelling in the truck. 

Cordons are in place at the entrance to Saunders Road while a scene examination takes place.

Police say an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has been advised.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
'Named after monsters' — Tauranga suburb clashes over its controversial namesake
2
NZ's immigration system is broken, protestors say as they gather outside Parliament
3
To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?
4
Auckland property company in liquidation after taking millions in wage subsidies
5
Ruapehu District councillor leaves meeting in protest over opening karakia
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police arrest six, seize $2m worth of assets in operation targeting Mongrel Mob
02:30

Child poverty report 'grim reading', says action group
02:29

Hundreds of Govt-funded school lunches being turned down by Hamilton students, while others miss out

'These pilots need to buy a lottery ticket' — Two planes collide midair in US, no one injured