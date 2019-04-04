Person dies after crash between truck and train near Whanganui

A person has died after a truck and a train have crashed this afternoon in Marton, a town of about 5000 between Whanganui and Palmerston North.

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash near Saunders Road was reported at about 3.30pm, police say.

Police confirmed this evening the person who died was travelling in the truck.

Cordons are in place at the entrance to Saunders Road while a scene examination takes place.

Police say an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.