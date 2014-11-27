Person critically injured in Christchurch assault

Source:
A person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries after police received reports a person had been assaulted in the suburb of Riccarton this afternoon.
Police car
Source: 1 NEWS
A Police spokesperson has told 1 NEWS officers are in attendance at an address on Picton Avenue.
St John Ambulance say they received a call at 1.15pm and arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later.
The patient arrived at Christchurch Hospital Emergency department at 1.53pm.
