Person charged over death of Northland man

A man has been charged over the death of a Kaikohe man, after an incident in the Northland town on Friday evening.
Police say Christopher Vujcich, 58, died in Bay of Islands Hospital this morning, after getting into an altercation with another in man in Kowhai Avenue, Kaikohe around 9:30pm last Friday.
A 21-year-old Kaikohe man appeared in the Whangarei District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He is due to reappear in court on January 30.
An upgraded charge is possible following the results of the post-mortem, which is being conducted in Auckland tomorrow.
